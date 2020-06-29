YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks and Recreation introduces a new program to promote local parks.
Yakima Parks and Recreation’s “Step Up & Park It” campaign encourages participants of all fitness levels to walk for exercise, visit local parks, and possibly win a prize!
The program begins Monday, July 6th and continues through August 31st. To participate, members need to track and report your steps. The goal is to set progressive daily step goals to reach 10,000 steps per day by the end of the challenge.
To sign up, click https://www.ChallengerRunner.com/enroll/efb6xz-2cth. If you are already a Challenge Runner member, enter the following challenge code: efb6xz-2cth.
For more information on requirements and incentives please call 575-6020 or visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/news/parks-and-recreation-launches-step-up-park-it/.