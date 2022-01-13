Yakima stepmother arrested for strangling 4 year-old

YAKIMA - A woman in Yakima was arrested and charged for the murder of her 4 year-old stepson this last Wednesday.
A 911 call came in around 11 p.m. reporting a private vehicle would be bringing an unresponsive child to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. The boy was bruised, not breathing and without a pulse upon arrival at the hospital with his 25 year-old stepmother.
After 30 minutes of CPR, the emergency room doctor declared the boy's time of death. Between the boy’s condition and statements made by the stepmother, staff had chosen to report the incident to Yakima Police Department.
When an officer arrived on scene, they requested detectives from the Special Assault Unit to further the investigation. The stepmother revealed in an interview that she had strangled the boy at their residence, an apartment in McKinley Avenue’s 1100 block.
CPS was contacted and removed two other children from the home. The stepmother was booked into Yakima County jail this morning and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The boy’s father is not a suspect.
YPD is not releasing the mother's name until she undergoes a preliminary hearing, scheduled for Friday.
The boy will undergo an autopsy tomorrow in King County.