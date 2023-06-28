Yakima native and West Valley High School graduate Max Fleming is just 1 of 24 students across the country who were chosen for the Beyond Type 1 scholarship.

Fleming was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes back in 2016 when he was just 11-years-old.

“I felt very very alone..I was angry.. I was like why is this happening to me? I felt very overwhelmed and I remember there were lots of tears from me and my family that day.. like knowing I would be dealing with it wasn't the problem. The problem was... it would change my life forever” said Max Fleming, Beyond Type 1 Recipient.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disorder, which means it's incurable, it causes the pancreas to not produce insulin. The body starts attacking insulin producing beta cells in the body. Insulin is the hormone that allows sugar in the bloodstream to be used as energy.which means that people with this chronic illness are producing sugar in the body but have no way to get it out to the rest of the cells in their body. So people with Type 1 Diabetes need to rely on insulin injections to make sure that they always have enough insulin in their body to be able to break down those sugars.

Type 2 Diabetes is when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or in other words the body becomes insulin resistant. People with Type 2 Diabetes can manage it without taking insulin however, over time those affected might need to start insulin injections.

“Type 1 Diabetes can happen to anyone. Typically Type 1 Diabetes is diagnosed in youth but it can happen in adults too” said Lori Gardner, Kadlec Diabetes Education Specialist.

Symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes include:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Hunger

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization founded by Nick Jonas who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at just 13 years old. Beyond Type 1 awards scholarships to 24 graduating seniors every year with Type 1 Diabetes across the country to help them further their education.

“Right now my plan is to go into pre med. Recently I’ve considered going into Endocrinology, so I could eventually be the same doctor that I needed when I was a kid” said Max Fleming, Beyond Type 1 Recipient.