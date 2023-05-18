YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Valley College Foundation has presented over 180 Yakima Valley College students more than $700,000 in scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 academic year, an average of $4,000 per student.
"The Foundation's rich history of supporting students in the Yakima Valley has not only helped individual students, but also helped promote the growth of our entire community," said Executive Director Stacey Kautz.
Since 1977, the YVC Foundation has provided over $7 million in scholarships to YVC students that have been raised by more than 150 donors.
The students will be receiving the scholarships during a reception on June 1 in the YVC Conference Center.
