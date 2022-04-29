YAKIMA, Wash. —
This year, the Junior Achievement (JA) of Washington Career Day for Discovery Lab School students featured a Black Hawk helicopter landing in the parking lot. 300 students in grades 1-8 visited the JA Education Center at 650 University Parkway for JA BizTown, an event through the JA Career Exploration Program.
They participated in a variety of activities and spoke with volunteers as part of BizTown, learning about the different careers available.
Uniquely, one of this year’s volunteers was the Black Hawk pilot. Students got to talk with him, see the helicopter and learn about careers in the army. They also toured a fire truck, an ambulance and a Yakima Police Department patrol car.
