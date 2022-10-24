Yakima students win scholarships for Careers in Construction Month

YAKIMA, Wash. — For Careers in Construction Month this October, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) awarded $70,000 in grants and scholarships to 21 students and seven programs across the state. Three of the recipients were students from Yakima: Francisco Landa, Joseph Laraz and Logan Kinloch.
Landa, from Yakima, is working toward HVAC/R technology certification at Perry Technical Institute. He reportedly became interested in a heating, ventilation, A/C and refrigeration technology career for the reliability and success of the industry, then stayed for the hands-on work. He plans to stay local and give back to the community after earning his certification, eventually starting his own HVAC/R company, according to the press release from BIAW.
Laraz, from Wapato, is working toward HVAC certification at Perry Technical Institute. He researched a career in heating, ventilation and A/C technology after talking to a friend in the field. Laraz found that the career offered the flexibility, financial stability and opportunity for growth that he desired, according to the press release.
“My love for working with my hands and my friend’s enthusiasm inspired me to really consider it,” said Laraz. “After I earn my HVAC certification, my dream is to apply this learned skill set in the commercial and industrial competitive market.
Kinloch, from Yakima, is studying business at Seattle Pacific University, focused on construction management. Construction runs in his family, according to BIAW, and he says he looks forward to continuing the legacy and looking at the business side of construction.
“I know that careers in project and construction management require leaders to manage and organize resources and team members in a way that maximizes efficiency,” said Kinloch. “This is the type of challenge that I believe is the perfect fit for my background.”
