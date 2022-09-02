Sunfair parade

YAKIMA, Wash.-

The 61st annual Sunfair Parade returns to Yakima Avenue on September, 24th.

Sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, the parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of 16th and Yakima Avenue. It will travel down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue.

Community entries for the parade are encouraged. Area businesses, schools or organizations wishing to participate can find applications here. The deadline for entries is Friday, September, 16th.

"We really love to see local businesses, clubs, schools, and everyone else come out and join us in the parade. It's a lot of fun and you don't have to be very fancy, just a little creative," said Paul Crawford, this year's parade organizer.