Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 8 AM PDT Sunday, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels and updated smoke forecasts. Health Impacts and recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, and lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&