Yakima Superior Court releases probable cause and findings of the standoff in Sunnyside

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Superior Court has released probable cause and findings of the events that involved a standoff between SWAT and a man in Sunnyside on Monday.
Yakima Superior Court says 18-year-old Juan Carlos Torres was at his home at the Cristo Rey Apartments with his family when he stabbed his sister with scissors.
YSC says Torres's sister Hesbeyda Villafana and the family had been dealing with Torres acting strange all weekend.
The courts say Torres went into his sister's room and asked for his wallet.
Torres's mother heard the commotion and ran downstairs to hide all the knives in the house.
YSC says Torres found his wallet and then asked for a knife to cut open his mattress because he thought someone or something was hiding inside.
Torres looked around the apartment for the knives, but he could not find them.
Torres found orange-handled scissors and went into his room, where family members could hear him wrestling while family members tried to calm him down.
Villafana went to her room because she was scared but ran downstairs when she heard Torres at her door.
YSC says Torres grabbed Villafana by her shirt while she ran away and stabbed her in the head with the scissors Torres' was holding.
Villafana says she was facing away from Torres and did not know she was stabbed.
YSC says Villafana and her mother ran away to the neighbor's apartment and locked Torres outside.
Manager of the Cristo Rey Apartments 32-year-old Lizbeth Guadalupe Rosales and her maintenance worker Cesar were getting an apartment ready to rent.
Rosales says they have been having issues with Torres and tells Cesar not to look at Torres.
Cesar asks Torres what he is doing and if he is okay, as Rosales tells Cesar to ignore Torres.
Torres charges at Cesar and Rosales, shoving Rosales to the ground.
Juan pushed Rosales to the ground in front of apartment C-3, opened the scissors, and stabbed Rosales through her hand.
Rosales has multiple stab wounds trying to defend herself from Torres.
The tenant in apartment C-3, 26-year-old Anna Ramos, let Rosales and Cesar into the apartment while yelling at Torres from the window to leave them alone.
Torres tells Ramos through the window that he "is going to kill her" and then walks away from the apartment.
YSC Prosecuting Attorney says Juan Carlos Torres will appear in court today for his first court appearance.
Torres is in the Yakima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Torres' arraignment is 9 a.m. on April 22.
The previous article is attached.
