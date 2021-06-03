Yakima swimmers can get free bus tickets to and from the pool starting June 10th

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Transit and Yakima Parks and Recreation are again teaming up to make it easier for swimmers to use Franklin Pool and Lions Pool this summer thanks to the Bus to Pool Program.
Starting Thursday, June 10th and continuing through August 21st, paying to swim in one of Yakima’s two City-owned pools or the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center entitles the purchaser to a special Yakima Transit bus pass at no cost to and from the pools.
Bus service will be provided from Kissel Park, 1525 South 32nd Avenue, every Thursday at 12:30 pm and head to Franklin Pool. The bus will also pick up passengers along Mead Avenue and 32nd Avenue eastbound.
Masks are required for Yakima Transit drivers and passengers in keeping with COVID-19 safety mandates for public transportation.
“It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” said Yakima Transit Manager Alvie Maxey. “Bus ridership is lower in the summertime when school is out, so there are seats available to handle swimmers. We like to be involved in programs that increase bus ridership and, hopefully, get more people in the habit of hopping on the bus to get where they want to go. It’s a natural partnership between Yakima Transit and Yakima Parks and Rec,” said Maxey.
A lack of transportation often prevents kids and adults from being able to swim as much as they would like during the summer months. “This helps solve that problem,” says Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “We are very excited about the opportunity to increase the number of people utilizing our pools.”