YAKIMA, WA - As both local and national distancing guidelines have been extended at least to the end of April, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra (YSO) has canceled the concert scheduled for Saturday, April 18th , String Fever.
Additionally, the YSO’s Saturday, May 9 th concert featuring the Villalobos Brothers has been canceled. YSO Music Director Lawrence Golan has announced that both programs, in addition to the Scheherazade program canceled earlier this month, will be rescheduled during the 2021-22 YSO concert season, for which details will be announced one year from now.
Patrons holding tickets to any of these canceled performances are asked to consider converting their tickets into donations to support the YSO. While the orchestra’s physical offices are currently closed, ticket holders may contact the YSO by email at info@ysomusic.org or leave a telephone message at (509) 248-1414 for more information or to leave instructions for their tickets. Those not wishing to donate their tickets may exchange them for vouchers for a future concert or may request a refund.
Details of YSO’s upcoming 50th Season were released on March 21st and are available on the YSO’s website, www.ysomusic.org. Highlighted by a special gala performance with violin superstar Joshua Bell, the 2020-21 season features famous fifth symphonies by Tchaikovsky, Mahler and Beethoven as well as the visually spectacular Cirque de la Symphonie and Bohemian Rhapsody: The Music of Queen. Subscriptions can be ordered by mail using the form in the brochure on the website, or by sending an email or leaving a voice message as noted above.
The orchestra’s season finale scheduled for May 30th currently remains on the calendar, and YSO’s annual fundraising gala, Raise the Baton, originally planned for March 27th , has been rescheduled for Friday, June 19th . Updates will be posted to the YSO website and via Facebook.