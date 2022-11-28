Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Chorus join for Holiday Pops Spectacular

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual holiday collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is returning December 4 in the Holiday Pops Spectacular. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with chorusmaster Justin Raffa in the Capitol Theatre, the family show begins at 4 p.m.
The Sunday matinee performance will feature “new and traditional holiday music the whole family will enjoy,” according to YSO.
Tickets start at $12, with a discounted $5 price offered for students and children. You can buy tickets online or by calling 509-853-2787.
