YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra will present a "Hooray for Hollywood" concert on November, 12.
Robert Moody will be the guest conductor for the concert featuring memorable music from classic Hollywood films from the Wizard of Oz to Frozen and more.
Hooray for Hollywood will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima.
Tickets start at $12, students and children are $5.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 509-853-ARTS or online.
