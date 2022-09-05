YAKIMA, Wash.-
Single tickets for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra are on sale now.
The 2022-23 season, "Symphonic Sensations," begins Saturday, September, 24th.
The 2022-23 Pops series starts on October, 15th.
Nine more Classical and Pops Series concerts are scheduled this season, with programs that combine well-loved familiar classics with new and exciting music.
This season of the Yakima Symphony will feature more than just musical artistry. In early February the Symphony will showcase a collaboration with photographer and multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay.
Tickets are available through the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, or at the Capitol Theatre box office, 509-853-2787.
Prices start at $14 for adults and $7 for children.
