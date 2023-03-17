YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra will hold its next concert "Frenemies: Bach and Telemann" on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.
The concert featuring Yakima Symphony Orchestra solo Flutist Hal Ott and solo Recorder Virtuoso Vicki Boeckman from Seattle will be a showcase of the music of friends and rivals J.S. Bach and George Philipp Telemann.
Tickets start at $12 and $5 for students and children and can be purchased online or by calling 509-853-ARTS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.