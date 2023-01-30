Yakima Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Mozart and the Magic of Mexico"

YAKIMA, Wash. — The next performance by the Yakima Symphony Orchestra in the Rosemary A. C. Gottlieb 2022-23 season will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 4, titled “Mozart and the Magic of Mexico.”
The concert is sponsored by Tree Top and conducted by Lawrence Golan. The orchestra will perform Mozart’s “Divertimento in D major” and “Symphony No. 40,” Revueltas’ “Janitzio” and “Noche de los Mayos” and Moncayo’s “Tierra de temporal” and “Huapango.” Multimedia art will be provided by Nicholas Bardonnay.
Tickets are $5 for students and children, $12 for everyone else. You can buy tickets online or by calling 509-853-2787.
