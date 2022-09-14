YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s opening night will feature Tchaikovsky’s 5th on September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The performance will be conducted by Lawrence Golan with Rony Barrak on percussion.
The concert is opening night for the Rosemary A. C. Gottlieb 2022-23 season of Symphonic Sensations, the Yakima Valley Classical Series. It’s sponsored by Frank Lisa and Patricia Shanley.
The night’s lineup includes the world premiere of Golan’s Fantasia for Orchestra, Higdon’s blue cathedral and Barrak’s Beirut Sensations before Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.
Tickets are $14, or $7 for students and children. You can buy tickets online or by contacting 509-853-2787.
