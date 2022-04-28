YAKIMA, WA - After 2 years the Yakima Taco Fest is coming back this Saturday.
Yakima Taco Fest will be on April 30th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park.
Wendy Lopez the Secretary of Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Yakima said they have thrown this event on since 2018 but had to cancel it the last 2 years because of COVID-19. Now, they are excited to have it back.
"I just really love that it brings people together," said Lopez. "That this food can bring people together of any walk of life."
This year they have 12 different food vendors and 9 drink vendors that the chamber of commerce is highly encouraging people to vote on. The vendor who wins the best taco gets a $1,000 prize.
Yakima taco fest is one of the first public events this year.
"We decided springtime is our time of year it can kick off for Cinco de Mayo," said Lopez.
Many familiar places in Yakima are participating like 5 Salas, Avenida Cantina, Crafted Restaurant, and Fiesta Foods.
"This is our first time participating," said Veronica Avila the Deli Supervisor for Fiesta Foods. "I think we were going to do it last year but they canceled everything because of the COVID so we're excited that we're going to do it this year."
Avila said she is looking forward to meeting more of the community members and showing what type of food they offer.
"I heard that it is very successful," said Avila. "There's a lot of attendance and we want to be part of it and we love to be part of the community, you know?"
For people interested in going to the taco fest it is offering a few different types of tickets including general admission, VIP, and the Fuego Experience.
One of the unique things about the festival, Lopez said it was started to highlight local businesses and bring all different types of community members together.
"By highlighting our agriculture workers and our small businesses," said Lopez. "Were hoping to do that through this festival which will allow the community to come together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.