YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting involving a 13-year-old and his 16-year-old brother.

The 16-year-old is at a juvenile detention center being charged with assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say the two were playing with a handgun when the 13-year-old was accidentally shot in the torso.

He is currently at the hospital, no word yet on his condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Yakima police, 9-1-1, or Yakima County Crime Stoppers.