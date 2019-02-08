OLYMPIA, WA - James Pruiett of Yakima, an eighth-grader at West Valley Junior High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. James was one of six students who served as Senate pages for the fourth week of the 2019 legislative session.

Pruiett was sponsored by 14th Legislative District Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima.

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I was surprised by how welcoming my senator and all the staff at the Legislature are,” Pruiett said. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to visit for myself and get involved in the process.”

Pruiett, 14, enjoys playing in his school’s jazz band and tennis.

He is the son of Jeffrey and Patricia Pruiett of Yakima.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/ .