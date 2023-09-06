YAKIMA, Wash.-The City of Yakima will hold a public hearing on a proposal to build a domestic violence shelter in the City.
The 112-bed, 41 room shelter would be in the B-1 zoning district and the City is looking for public views and feedback on the project at a public hearing on September 28 at 9:00 a.m.
The community is invited to the hearing in the City of Yakima Council Chambers in City Hall at 129 N. 2nd St.
Anyone wanting to speak or express their views on the proposal is welcome to testify at the public hearing. Comments may also be mailed to Joan Davenport, AICP, Community Development Director. City of Yakima, Department of Community Development at 129 N. 2nd St. Yakima, WA 98901.
If mailing comments please reference file number (CL3#007-23) and applicant's name (YWCA Yakima).
The Hearing Examiner will issue a decision on the proposal for the shelter within ten business days of the hearing according to the City. A copy of the decision will be mailed to the parties of record.
The complete application file is available for public review at the City of Yakima Planning Division on the second floor of City Hall.
