OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
The majority of the projects receiving funding are on the West side of the state. But one of the larger allocations goes toward Justice Housing in Yakima, which will receive $764,998 for 29 units.
The rest of the recipients are in Airway Heights, Bellingham, Everett, Jefferson County, Kirkland, Raymond, San Juan County, Tacoma, Tumwater, Vancouver and Winthrop.
The CHIP grant program has funded projects across the state with around $41 million in the past year, supporting 4,700 affordable housing units, according to the press release. The goal of the program is to assist communities with affordable housing accessibility by connecting projects to utilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.