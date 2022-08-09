WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded.
Yakima County will receive $1 million in grant funding for the Yakima County Heritage Connectivity Trails project.
“Safety and connectivity are two absolutely critical parts of any transportation system and this planning grant will help improve both in Yakima County,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “Right now, Yakima County experiences more fatal collisions between pedestrians and automobiles than anywhere else in Washington state. This project will help address that by building more trails that connect people to the resources they need so that walkers and drivers get a safe distance from each other. This is a really important project in our state and I am really proud to help get Yakima County critical funding with this grant.”
The Yakima County Heritage Connectivity Trails Project creates new trails and safe roads in order to reduce pedestrian versus vehicle crashes. Across the state, Native Americans are disproportionately affected by serious injury and fatal traffic collisions, according to the U.S. Senate release. The Yakama Nation has the highest rate in the state.
“There have been 26 crashes involving pedestrians in the Heritage Connectivity Trails project area over the last decade, 80 percent of which resulted in serious injury or death,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “This funding will support efforts by the [Yakama] Nation and the state to improve safety and walkability of this dangerous stretch along US 97."
Additional funding:
$25 million to Whatcom County for the Lummi Island Ferry Replacement and System Modernization Project
$25 million to the City of Lynnwood for the Poplar Way Bridge Project
$19 million to the City of Bothell for the Bothell Way Multimodal Improvement Project
$21.7 million to the City of Spokane Valley for the Pines Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Grade Separation Project
$5 million to the City of Pullman for the Airport Road Multimodal and Regional Access Improvements Project
$5 million to the Washington State Department of Transportation for reconnecting I-90 communities
