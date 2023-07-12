OLYMPIA, Wash.- More motorcycles are on the road during the summer months and law enforcement agencies are increasing safety patrols in select counties throughout July, including Yakima.
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission the patrols by local law enforcement and the State Patrol will last from July 7 through July 23 and will focus on motorcycle drivers and riders who commit safety violations.
The WTSC reports that from 2018 through 2022 accidents involving motorcycles accounted for 16% of traffic deaths in Washington, including 132 motorcyclist deaths in 2022 alone.
Counties with increased motorcycle safety patrols:
- Pierce
- King
- Snohomish
- Clark
- Yakima
- Spokane
"The little things count," said Shelly Baldwin, WTSC Director. "Drivers can watch out for motorcyclists, riders can improve their skills through training, and all of us can respect speed limits and ride and drive sober."
