YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Town Hall is honored to announce its 47th season speaker series, featuring an incredibly diverse group of five speakers.

Kicking off the series on September 11 is Rob O’Neill, best known as the SEAL team member who fired the shot that killed Osama Bin Laden. Following speakers include entrepreneur and author Alex Banayan, who has been named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and Business Insider’s Most Powerful People Under 30; Dr. Edith Widder, an expert in bioluminescence who filmed the giant squid for the first time; Chuck Underwood, who has popularized the field of generational study and generational business strategies; and capping off the season is Monica Lewinsky, who became a household name in 1998, when it was revealed she had an intimate relationship with then President Bill Clinton. Today, Lewinsky is a social activist who speaks about overcoming shame and cultivating compassion.

“Our founders had the vision to bring world-class, cross-cultural, entertaining, and thought-provoking speakers to Yakima, and we could not be more proud than to follow in their footsteps today,” said Jan Mendenhall, President of Yakima Town Hall. “Give us an hour, and we’ll bring you the world. Our 47th season delivers on this legacy, and we look forward to surprising and delighting our dedicated donors and subscribers for yet another blockbuster year.”

Rob O’Neill

9/11/2019 @11:00 AM

RETIRED ELITE NAVY SEAL & AUTHOR



Rob O’Neill is one of the most highly-decorated combat veterans of our time and the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior. A former SEAL Team Six leader with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, he deployed more than a dozen times and held combat leadership roles in more than 400 combat missions in four different theaters of war. He is currently a contributor to Fox News.

Alex Banayan

10/23/2019 @ 6:00 PM

ENTREPRENEUR, AUTHOR, NAMED TO FORBES’ “30 UNDER 30"

Alex Banayan is the author of national bestseller The Third Door, which chronicles his five-year quest tracking down Bill Gates, Lady Gaga, Warren Buffett, Maya Angelou, Steven Spielberg, Jane Goodall and dozens more of the world’s most successful people to uncover how they broke through and launched their careers. Banayan has been named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and Business Insider’s Most Powerful People Under 30.

Dr. Edith Widder

11/13/2019 @ 11:00 AM

BIOLOGIST, ADVENTURER & DEEP SEA EXPLORER



A specialist in "bioluminescence," Dr. Edith Widder has been a leader in helping to design and invent new submersible instrumentation and equipment to enable deep-sea observations. In 2012 Dr. Widder, along with other scientists, filmed the giant squid in its natural habitat for the first time ever. This innovative work earned her the 2018 Explorers Club Citation of Merit; she became one of just six women to earn this honor. Dr. Widder founded the Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA), a scientific based conservation nonprofit, in 2005.

Chuck Underwood

3/4/2020 @ 11:00 AM

GENERATIONAL STUDY PIONEER & TELEVISION HOST



Chuck Underwood, the founder and principal of Ohio-based generational consulting firm The Generational Imperative, Inc., is one of the half-dozen people who pioneered and popularized the field of generational study and generational business strategies. In addition, Mr. Underwood stars in the PBS television mini-series America’s Generations With Chuck Underwood.