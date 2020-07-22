YAKIMA, WA - Out of concern for the health and safety of its loyal donors, season ticket holders, and the community, Yakima Town Hall announces the postponement of its 2020-2021 season.
“After careful consideration and consultation, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming 2020-2021 Yakima Town Hall series due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Amy Karau, Yakima Town Hall president. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the health and safety of our patrons very seriously. Rescheduling our season will enable us to provide the experience that our sponsors, partners, and ticket holders expect and deserve.”
Yakima Town Hall anticipates rescheduling its current speaker line-up – Monica Lewinsky (2019-2020 ticket holders), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ruth Reichel, Aron Ralston, and Jeffrey Toobin – and will announce date information as it becomes available. Current ticket holders will retain their seats.
“We appreciate the continued support, understanding, and flexibility of our dedicated patrons as we work through this time together,” said Karau. “We look forward to seeing everyone again in the fall of 2021.”