Yakima Town Halls aim to educate community members and students

YAKIMA, Wash. - The 50th Anniversary series of Yakima Town Hall kicked off Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. Award-Winning Journalist and member of the Kennedy family Maria Shriver shared why she chose a career in journalism and what her life as a public figure has been like.
Shriver said her family was always on the move, trying to be what she called "architects of change." This inspired her to find her own way to make a difference. After touring different places with journalists, she realized she had the curiosity and drive for the lifestyle.
Shriver reported on a variety of topics including Alzheimer's Disease and women's health. Through her research, she discovered nearly two-thirds of people with Alzheimer's Disease are women and no one really knows why. From there, she worked to raise funds to change how research is done for women's health, since the majority of it is done on men.
Shriver's story is just one of many the Town Hall Board has brought to Yakima in order to expose our community to different perspectives. The Board President Jill Falk said when choosing speakers, they really take into account who students in our community would benefit hearing from.
"Seeing someone like Maria Shriver could be a game changer for some young person who hasn't quite found their path or is redefining their path," Falk said.
The board gives 150 tickets to schools who ask. This is for each speaker, for students 8th grade to college level. In the 50th anniversary series, a lot of the speakers have a journalism background.
"We really like having journalists because they really have this 30 thousand foot view and they get to see so much," Falk said.
Shriver had a lot to offer students in a press conference that took part backstage, explaining how modern journalists can restore trust in themselves.
"Take the burden off of our shoulders to rush to get out there first but we wanna become known for providing good journalism for providing journalism that's fact based, that's not partisan," Shriver said.
She also offered advice to students seeking a journalism career.
"Learn how to write, learn how to write, learn how to write, learn the importance of facts, how to check your facts," she said. "What's important is the long run, what's important is your entire career not just a moment in your career."
Shriver also spoke about what it means to be a journalist and why it is important to enter the field for the right reasons, not just to be on camera.
The Town Hall 50th Anniversary series will continue through April 2023. You can find the dates and speakers by clicking HERE.
