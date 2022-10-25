Yakima Training Center Black Hawk preforms rescue missions throughout Central Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Training Center is one of few places with the resources to pull off rescues in difficult terrain like mountains. Its UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter is able to do more than other rescue aircrafts are.
The U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment uses the helicopter to conduct rescues in places like the Yakima River and the Cascade mountains.
Most of YTC's rescues happen along the Cascade mountains because of injured or dehydrated hikers or skiers. The job of the crew on board the black hawk is to provide medical care to the victims on the way to the hospital.
According to Major Alec Degroat, the commander of the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment, Black Hawk can make a huge difference in a rescue missions.
"We can fly higher, we have a rescue hoist that most civilian aircraft do not have," Maj. Degroat said. "Some of the people, some of the subjects we've rescued, would not have survived if we didn't get there as fast as we did."
He acts as crew captain on flights and said it takes a lot of training to do his job. It requires a lot of concentration and the ability to multitask. Maj. Degroat says many of their crew captains get sent to Colorado for altitude training before starting their job.
Each rescue team also has at least one critical care paramedic on board that can help treat patients. These people go to paramedic school through the U.S. Army, train in critical care and must get certified as a nurse through the national registry, among other things. They also train constantly to keep their skills fresh.
Sergeant 1st Class Daniel Pugh works as a critical care paramedic and said he relies on his training to know he's taking the right actions when moving quickly.
Pugh said his job means makes making a difference in someone's life.
"You're giving someone the opportunity to go back home to their family," Sgt. 1st Class Pugh said.
Among Sgt. 1st Class Pugh's other responsibilities is keeping an eye out for any hazards that could harm the crew on board or damage the helicopter, he also helps control the hoist and look for the victim on the ground.
Finding a person from the helicopter's altitude can be extremely hard without an exact location.
"The ground becomes somewhat distorted, I think is the best way to put it," Sgt. 1st Class Pugh said.
Somethings that can help people get spotted are bright clothing and signaling for help. Sgt. 1st Class Pugh said an exact location and knowing what the person is wearing is very helpful. When they don't, the helicopter can spend hours circling the same location looking for the stranded person.
The local sheriff's office or agency they are working with on a case, usually try to notify YTC before the division gets the alert so they have additional time to prepare and know what to expect. This helps the flight crew get out the door faster.
At times, they also work with volunteer-based search and rescue groups when they need additional resources for a rescue mission.
Maj. Degroat said the volunteers are always ready to fly out in minutes and are some of the most dedicated and selfless people he knows. They also go through a lot of training to be able to help on rescues.
When they work together on a mission, everyone has a job and everyone gets it done.
"We have one goal, to save a life," Maj. Degroat said. "That's what we all live for. We live it, breathe it, train to it, that's what we are."
