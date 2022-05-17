Yakima Training Center hosts open house with army environmental officials about drinking water

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Training Center is hosting an open house on May 26 at the Yakima Convention Center with army environmental officials about the drinking water contaminated near the base.
The event will start at at 2p.m. and then have a break and start again at 6p.m. It will allow the community to learn more about the substances contaminating some of the a water nearby, Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). It will also teach people about potential health effects and recommendations, Phase 3 water well testing and an explanation of the YTC Restoration Advisory Board's (RAB) intents.
Back in October 2021, the U.S. Army tested 22 drinking water wells on private properties near YTC and found that eight wells on 12 properties had PFAS and the levels were over the limit set by the EPA Lifetime Health Advisory Board.
Phase 2 of testing happened in January. The U.S. Army tested 86 drinking water wells on private properties and found 30 of the wells on 44 properties had a PFAS concentration over the limit allowed.
For Phase 3 of testing, the training center sent our letters to properties nearby asking permission to sample and test additional wells. These letters were sent out on May 16. The sampling should start around July or August. The results would arrive six weeks later in late August or September.
Testing of wells looks for concentrations of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), which are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as PFAS. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water of 70 parts per trillion.
YTC said they continue to give bottled water to the property owners and residents affected for drinking and cooking.
The cause of PFAS in the water is unconfirmed. According to YTC, PFAS are found in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), it is a firefighting compound used to stop petroleum fires at airports. YTC used AFFF in the past. PFAS are also found in everyday products like food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals.
Yakima Training Center is following the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) to identify where the exposure to PFAS came from and take action. YTC said if past activities caused residents to be exposed to PFAS it will take action to protect human health. CERCLA actions are based on risk level.
