YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Training Center (YTC) is contacting owners of properties located west and southwest of YTC to ask permission to test the quality of drinking water in wells on those properties, to determine if the wells may have been impacted due to Army operations.
The testing will look for concentrations of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as Perfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. PFAS are used in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent used to quickly suppress petroleum fires at airports and military installations. AFFF has been used at YTC. PFAS are also found in many everyday products, such as food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory establishing a threshold concentration of PFOS and PFOA for drinking water of 70 parts per trillion (ppt). Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) and YTC drinking water supplies have been tested since 2014 for PFOS and PFOA. Thirteen YTC supply wells were tested for PFAS and all results are below EPA health advisory level (HAL) except the Selah Airstrip well at 103 ppt. Selah Airstrip well is a seasonal well used for fire suppression and was subsequently turned off.
YTC initiated a Preliminary Assessment (PA) and Site Inspection (SI) study of PFAS in late 2019 consistent with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, known as CERCLA federal environment cleanup law. The study includes intensive record search, interviews, site inspection, and testing. In 2020, the site inspection was conducted at seven Areas of Potential Interest (AOPIs). Investigation areas included soil, surface water, and groundwater.
PFAS impacted groundwater was identified at all seven AOPI. Boundary groundwater monitoring wells sampled at YTC along the western edge of the cantonment exceeded PFAS EPA HAL and Department of Defense screening levels. The perched groundwater aquifer along the western edge of the cantonment flows west, off-post, into the surrounding community. Though drinking water on YTC does not have PFAS levels above the EPA’s health advisory level, the Army wants to ensure past practices have not affected groundwater that could be used as drinking water off the installation. The Army has contracted with Arcadis, a private firm, to collect samples from the wells and conduct the testing. Test results will be shared with the EPA and the Washington Department of Ecology and Department of Health. Well owners will be notified individually of their results.
YTC is contacting potentially affected well owners by mail. Off-post sampling is expected to begin within 30 days. Being contacted does not mean an individual’s well is affected; only that the Army wants to test the water quality.
The Army assesses if past activities may have resulted in a release and the potential for human exposure, and takes action to protect human health and the environment, as necessary. Further CERCLA actions are prioritized and sequenced based on risk. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/yakima/index.php/my-fort-1/all-services/directorate-public-works/pfas