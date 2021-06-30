Yakima Transit is providing free bus rides to 4th of July Celebration

YAKIMA, WA - Free shuttle bus service to and from the 4th of July celebration at State Fair Park this Sunday will be provided once again by Yakima Transit this year.
Shuttle buses will operate continuously every 15 to 20 minutes from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm and from 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm from three Park and Ride lots:
- Gateway Center (on Fair Avenue in front of Office Max and Target)
- Eisenhower High School (at the bus turnout on Tieton Drive near 40th Avenue)
- Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)
Yakima Transit passengers are reminded that masks are required for all – those fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated – on public transportation due to federal and state mandates.
After the fireworks show, which begins at 10:00 pm, additional shuttle buses will be on duty to return riders to the Park and Ride lots. The last shuttle buses of the evening will leave State Fair Park at 11:30 pm.
“Yakima Transit is proud to resume the tradition of providing free shuttle bus service to the 4th of July community celebration,” said Yakima Transit Manager Alvie Maxey. “It’s a safe and convenient way for people to get to and from State Fair Park while also avoiding traffic congestion.”
Prior to the fireworks, sponsored by the City of Yakima and Yakima County, the 4th of July celebration at State Fair Park will include entertainment starting at 5:00 pm featuring Yakima Apple Jam All-Stars. The line-up includes Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys, Bad Habit, Jaden Garza, Arissa Connel and special guests, The Chase Craig Band.