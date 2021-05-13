Yakima Transit is revising Route 4 to serve new housing hub for veterans

YAKIMA, WA - Effective Monday, June 14th, Yakima Transit is revising Route 4 to serve Chuck Austin Place, 1703 Tahoma Avenue, a new housing development and service hub for veterans.
Instead of turning on to Mead Avenue from 16th Avenue, Route 4 will continue down 16th Avenue and turn on Washington Avenue. Route 4 will then turn on to 12th Avenue before continuing on Mead Avenue.
This change will add one minute to Yakima Transit stop 9 on Route 4 at Mead Avenue and 3rd Avenue. All other stops on Route 4 will remain the same. Route 3 is unaffected by this change.
Click the following link for a map and schedule showing the revision to Route 4 –
A project of the Yakima Housing Authority, Chuck Austin Place will provide apartments, as well as medical, dental, behavioral and health services. It is located at the former Marine Corps Reserve armory. Work in transforming the armory into Chuck Austin Place is expected to wrap up in July.
It is named for Chuck Austin, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars. He died in January of this year.
Click Chuck Austin Place – Yakima Housing Authority for more about Chuck Austin Place and Yakima Housing Authority.
Call 575-6175, visit https://yakimatransit.org/ or e-mail asktransit@yakimawa.gov for more about Yakima Transit.