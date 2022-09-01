YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Transit will offer free rides to those 18 and younger starting October 1 following approval of a state grant and from the city council. Youth passengers, or those 18 and under, just have to prove they are eligible with some form of ID to ride without fees on fixed route busing, the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and qualified Dial-A-Ride services.
Youth can prove their identity with a current school ID, a valid government ID, their birth certificate, or the preferred option, a Yakima Transit Youth Card. The cards are available for free at the Yakima Transit Center (S 4th Street and Walnut Avenue) and the City of Yakima Public Works facility (2301 Fruitvale Boulevard). Use a birth certificate or government ID at either location to receive a card.
Kids under six won’t have to prove they’re eligible.
