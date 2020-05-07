YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Transit will receive more than $6 million in federal funds through a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) grant.
Yakima Transit is slated to receive $6,268,035 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration as part of the CARES Act, which is in place to assist with economic impacts due to COVID-19.
“This money will help us maintain our current schedule, routes and staff at regular capacity,” said Yakima Transit Manager Alvie Maxey.
Yakima Transit continues to take precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19. They include:
- Daily disinfection procedures in all of its vehicles and facilities.
- Bus operators wear personal protective equipment (masks and gloves) while on duty.
- Plexiglass doors installed in buses between transit drivers and the public.
- Since City facilities are closed due to the pandemic, bus passes and tickets can be purchased at the Transit Center, located at South 4th Street and Walnut Avenue, calling 575-6175 or at Wray’s grocery stores in Yakima. Bus passes will be mailed if ordered via telephone.