YAKIMA, Wash.-A lawsuit filed by the Yakima Union Gospel Mission against the state arguing that Washington law violated the nonprofits First Amendment rights has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was dismissed in District Court on September 1 when the YUGM could not "demonstrate a credible threat of prosecution by the state" according to court documents.

The YUGM's lawsuit alleged that Washington's anti-discrimination laws violated the nonprofits First Amendment rights by preventing them from hiring candidates that adhered to the same Christian beliefs of the Mission.

According to court documents on the dismissal the YUGM failed to provide evidence of a similar case or controversy for the lawsuit to move forward.