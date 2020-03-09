TRI-CITIES,WA- School districts across the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin released statements and tips to parents about how to contain or prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.

Throughout the Columbia Basin multiple districts have been working with the Benton Franklin Health District and the Walla Walla Health District to create tips and prepare families, students and staff for a Coronavirus outbreak and what to do in the meantime.

In Richland, the Richland School District says even though there are no cases confirmed in the region district officials plan on continuing with scheduled events and will be open unless the outbreak arrives.

They have increased disinfecting surfaces and telling students to wash their hands thoroughly.

In Kennewick, parents are being advised to allow students to bring hand sanitizer to school only if students can not use soap or water.

The Kennewick School District also advises students to continue washing their hands thoroughly with hot water and plenty of soap, including your thumbs.

In Pasco, Pasco School District officials continue to tell students and staff to monitor health and stay home if you feel sick.

In Mabton, School district officials have put a travel restriction in place and has told students and staff to get a flu shot.

And in Walla Walla, school officials have told students and families to remain calm and how to deal with the new virus.

Yakima School District officials say to stay home if you feel sick.

Selah School District officials also warning parents what the symptoms of the Coronavirus are.

In Sunnyside, school officials are also continuing to monitor staff and students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Health Department say the risk is low for exposure to the Coronavirus, but I case of emergency these schools have prepared plans for students, families and staff.

The CDC stated last week that children can be carriers of the virus, but have had mild cases. So far, CDC officials, have stated no infants have been confirmed with the Coronavirus. The real cause for concern is people who are older than 60 and have underlying health problems.

For more information about the latest on the Coronavirus in Washington go to the WADOH.