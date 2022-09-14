Yakima Valley College accepting Upward Bound applications

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College is accepting applications for its Upward Bound program, which helps first-generation and low-income students with the process from high school to college. The federally-funded program serves students going into grades 9, 10 and 11 from Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside schools.
Students in the program receive extra guidance in their classes and career, extra academic preparation and scholarship/college support, according to the press release. It says the main goal is preparing students to graduate and enroll in their next school.
Additionally, the program features tutoring support, seminars on Saturdays, college tours, one-on-one advising and assistance with applying for scholarships. There’s also a six-week-long residential program in the summer, which offers students with a true college experience. Students in the program can be lent a computer and calculator, and a monthly stipend of up to $40 for participation.
To apply, you must be a low-income and/or first-generation student at an applicable school. You must also be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, be motivated to enroll in further education and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applicants should also be in need of support and resources.
You can apply online or ask questions at 509-574-4958 or yvcupwardbound@yvcc.edu.
