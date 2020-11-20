Yakima Valley College announces cancellation of winter quarter sports

YAKIMA, WA - Based on consideration of Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) guidelines for safe return to play and Washington State’s Higher Education Reopening Plan, Yakima Valley College has determined that it will not engage in intercollegiate competition or team practices during the Winter 2021 quarter.
All YVC athletic teams will be able to begin controlled, small group workouts during Winter Quarter. These small group workouts will be dependent upon the end of statewide restrictions recently put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee that extend through December 14. Workouts will follow strict safety protocols developed by the college in accordance with state, local and conference guidelines.
The college will continue to follow state, local and NWAC guidance and monitor other relevant information in determining when to resume intercollegiate competition or team practices.
“YVC appreciates each student-athlete who chooses to compete for the Yaks during the 2020-21 academic year and will continue to honor any athletic aid promised to them should they enroll at YVC for winter quarter online learning,” stated YVC President Linda Kaminski.
Per recent NWAC guidelines, student-athletes will retain their eligibility regardless of whether or not they participate in any intercollegiate competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
“As has always been the case, YVC‘s first priority is the health and safety of its student‐athletes, coaches, athletic staff, support members, fans and the community at large. We appreciate your continued support of the college’s efforts to protect the well-being of our community,” continued Kaminski.
For more information visit YVC’s Athletics webpage.