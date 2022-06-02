YAKIMA, Wash. —
As Yakima Valley College plans to resume full, in-person operations in Fall 2022, it is preparing with a “Welcome Back Yaks!” celebration. Both the Yakima and Grandview campuses will return to pre-COVID student services and activities and bring more in-person classes and academic support programs.
“While our students and faculty adapted well to the shift to largely online instruction over the past two years, we know that the on-campus experience adds a tremendous amount to our students’ success,” said college President Linda Kaminski. “YVC has always been extremely successful in being a place where students feel they belong and can find the academic and other support services they need. We look forward to this return to pre-pandemic life and reinvigorating our campus community.”
Full campus operations return September 13. Fall quarter classes start September 19. Some student services will be offered in-person over the summer. Online options will still be offered for those who need them. Applications for fall classes are due August 9.
“YVC is known for quality instruction, small classes, connecting students to career opportunities, and being a place where students can build a better life,” said Marc Coomer, YVC Grandview’s Dean of College and Career Readiness. “Returning more activities to campus gives us even more opportunity to help students be successful.”
YVC will hold several Express Enrollment Days on its Grandview Campus over the summer, where prospective students can get help applying to the school and for financial aid, meet with advisors about their options and take placement tests. Current students can also attend to register for fall classes.
It generally costs $30 to apply to YVC, but the application fee is waived at Express Enrollment Days. The days are family-friendly and do not require an appointment. New students should bring transcripts for high school and any college credit they’ve earned, plus SAT or ACT scores.
For help applying for financial aid during Express Enrollment Days, students should be prepared to bring materials for themselves and their parents for the application. Bring what you can, volunteers will help you apply with whatever information you are able to provide. It’s okay if you don’t have every document. Try to bring the following:
- Social Security Number or card
- DACA work authorization number or card
- Driver’s license or state identification card
- Valid email address for Federal Student Aid
- You may need to bring your (or your parents’) W-2, 2021 tax return or year-end pay stub
Express Enrollment Days (YVC Grandview Building 56 - 500 W Main Street)
June 22 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 29 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 6 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
