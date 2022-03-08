YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley College is renewing their Beyond Dreaming Scholarship for its sixth year, offering assistance to undocumented students. The scholarship funds help with educational expenses, addressing financial misconceptions and guiding DREAMers through their higher education.
“Many students believe that their undocumented status will prevent them from attending college. These students may live in fear of being exposed and deported should they apply,” said scholarship coordinator Marivy Vasquez. “It’s important for potential students to understand it is against the law for colleges to report a student’s immigration status without their permission.”
While immigration status can prohibit federal financial aid, the Washington College Grant (WASFA) offers aid to non-citizen students meeting certain eligibility.
The program has provided 50 scholarships to students, some of whom have continued on to four-year universities.
“While federal financial aid is not an option, there are many other financial aid options that are available including WASFA, the Beyond Dreaming scholarships, and other grants and scholarships,” said Vasquez. “All undocumented students who are committed to attending YVC and who fully comprehend the challenges to come can make their educational dreams a reality.”
The scholarship is open to students who have submitted WASFA for 2022-2023 and plan to take at least 10 credits through YVC in fall, winter or spring. Applications can be found here.
