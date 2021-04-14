Yakima Valley College extends online classes through Fall Quarter 2021

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College will continue to offer most classes virtually through the 2021 fall quarter.
Current exceptions for some in-person labs related to specific workforce programs will continue. .
“This is a decision that needs to be made now in order to complete the development of YVC’s course schedule for the fall, offer advising to our students and provide adequate time for our entire campus community to plan,” said YVC President Linda Kaminski. “While we look forward to resuming regular operations, our campus community has displayed tremendous resilience during this pandemic and I know that will continue.”
Campuses will continue to be closed to the public with no in-person events and all services provided virtually. Decisions for winter quarter 2022 operations will be made at a future date.