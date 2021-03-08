Yakima Valley College helping students experiencing housing insecurity with new grant program

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College is helping students experiencing housing insecurity through their new grant program with Washington State Board For Community and Technical Colleges.
The Supporting Students Experiencing Homelessness (SSEH) Pilot Program, launched during the 2019-2020 academic year, is building support systems for students who are at-risk of having their college studies derailed by homelessness.
The pilot program supports students who are homeless or were in foster care. Colleges can use the funds to help students with short-term housing or housing assistance; laundry facilities, storage and showers; food cards; technology; and case-management services. In total YVC was awarded $110,000 for this two-year grant.
"National studies indicate a substantial level of homelessness amongst college students,” stated YVC Faculty Counselor Esther Huizar. “At YVC, students reported high levels of unmet basic needs in the fall of 2019. 48% of students indicated that they experienced food insecurity, with 59% facing housing insecurity and 18% experiencing homelessness.”
Yakima Valley College, along with other SSEH Pilot institutions, have supported students during this year’s unprecedented public health and economic crises. During the first year of the grant YVC has served 44 students, representing nearly half the students served state-wide by the pilot program.
SSEH Pilot is building support systems for students facing homelessness on six public campuses: Eastern Washington University, Edmonds College, South Puget Sound Community College, Walla Walla Community College, Western Washington University, and Yakima Valley College.
Pilot institutions served 109 students in the five months of the start-up year (February 2020 – June 2020).
All students served were experiencing or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness, and 83% reported low or marginal food security. Despite these barriers, all SSEH students completed the term and persisted to their next term.
In January, YVC Faculty Counselor Esther Huizar provided written testimony in support of House Bill 1166. If the bill passes, access to grant funding for the SSEH program would be expanded to include six additional institutions.
In the second program year, YVC and other pilot campuses are focusing on adaptive solutions to support students who are experiencing homelessness, sharing effective practices and improving Washington’s understanding of addressing postsecondary basic needs.
As of January 2021, YVC was serving 24 students through the program with approximately $50,000 in funding available to provide additional support during the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.