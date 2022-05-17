Yakima Valley College hosts diversity series to honor the life of activist Tomás Villanueva

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley College will host the 2022 Diversity series that will honor the life and work of Tomás Villanueva. His daughter will share her father's legacy and how he helped shape the Yakima Valley through activism.
A Q&A lecture will be held on Wednesday June 1 at 10:30 a.m. You can register for the event online. Local artists Bertha López and Christie Tirado will also share their work honoring Villanueva's life that will be on display at the YVC student life office.
Villanueva immigrated from Mexico to the United States when he was 14-years-old. His family settled in Toppenish and he spent several years working various jobs then decided to pursue higher education at YVC. This was after he earned his GED.
Villanueva and another student Lupe Gamboa travelled to California to learn about organizing and then returned to the Yakima Valley. The two students founded the United Farm Worker Cooperative, one of the first Chicano activist organizations in Washington.
From 1967 to 1974, Villanueva devoted himself to farmworker organizing and Chicano movement activism. Out of his efforts came the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic and the United Farm Workers Service Center.
In 1986, he became the first president of the newly formed United Farm Workers of Washington State. Villanueva continued to be an active community leader until his death in 2014.
Graciela Villanueva, his daughter, has dedicated her life to continuing Tomas’ legacy by working to improve the lives of underserved and underrepresented populations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.