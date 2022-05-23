YAKIMA, Wash. —
This summer, Yakima Valley College is adding a new phlebotomy program, Integrated Basic Education Skills Training (I-BEST), in a move to accelerate student career paths and prepare them for in-demand jobs. The program pairs Adult Basic Education classes with a chosen professional or technical program, allowing students to learn and progress faster and further.
“We’re excited to offer another option to help students enter in-demand careers in our region,” said the dean of college and career readiness, Marc Coomer. “Strengthening our communities is central to YVC’s mission. The I-BEST phlebotomy program enables students to get started in a well-paying career while also helping meet the need for skilled healthcare professionals in central Washington.”
Students in the program will work with two teachers, one who focuses on job training and one who focuses on basic skills and curriculum. I-BEST students are 30% more likely to complete their degree or certificate. When compared to other basic education courses in Washington community and technical schools, I-BEST students are twice as likely to go on to finish a four-year degree, according to the press release from YVC.
To enroll in the program, you have to first take foundation health care classes, like health care workplace skills, health care English and health care terminology. If you are interested, contact Pathways Coordinator Joe Trenkenschuh at 509-834-4527 or jtrenkenschuh@yvcc.edu, at least one quarter before you want to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.