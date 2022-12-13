YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Community College acquired a top-of-the-line manikin named 'Next Generation Harvey.'
Harvey is an advanced training manikin for nursing students to get more in depth training with cardiopulmonary issues. These are issues pertaining to heart beats, blood pressure, and respiratory problems.
Interim Director for the YVC Nursing Program E'Raina Hatch says Harvey will bring a realistic element to training nursing students that they have never had before.
"We're the only school with a Harvey on this side of the Cascades," says Hatch. "This is really the only Harvey in eastern Washington."
Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Gindt says Harvey can even mimic child cardiac and respiratory problems which she says is new for her and her students.
"I have personally never heard some of those pediatric heart sounds," says Gindt. "I've never worked with kids but it will be good for the students to hear new heart beats."
Recent graduates Jennifer Olbera and Joanna Cornejo-Perea are earning their Bachelors in nursing and science are excited to practice with Harvey's realistic symptoms.
Olbera and Cornejo-Perea say they will reach out to YVC for study sessions with Harvey so they can practice listening for sights and sounds of different heart and lung complications.
During the example scenarios, all the students complimented that they can all listen to the heartbeat at the same time instead of each taking turns with their own stethoscopes.
Olbera says, "It's not just, like, me doing my assessment and the professor asking me what I'm hearing."
Cornejo-Perea says, "We can all hear with the instructor now and he can let us know the feedback on if we are answering correctly."
The graduate students and the instructors say the group feedback is one improvement, but the clear and distinct heart beats are a big improvement.
"The old manikins the students would use could make heartbeat sounds, but it wouldn't be in the most accurate places and it would be hard to tell what rhythm it had," says Hatch. "Harvey makes this much more clear."
Harvey even has new and current nursing students excited about his arrival.
Current student Juliet Rosso says she is excited to have Harvey since her next quarter of the program has extensive cardio and respiratory lessons.
"I'm heading into a quarter that is very cardiac heavy," says Rosso. "We don't get a ton of opportunities to listen to abnormal sounds in the clinical setting."
Abigail Lucatero is starting her first quarter of the nursing program at YVC in January, but says she is excited for Harvey's future as well as her own.
"Before Harvey," says Lucatero. "Some people would go all the way through nursing school and not know what a murmur sounds like or not knowing what certain heart rhythms sound like so this is great!"
Gindt says there is some learning curve that comes for everyone on the staff also.
"That's the thing about being in education and the medical field," says Gindt. "The learning never stops."
Hatch tells me the lessons and practices students have with Harvey will make them more confident in their clinical trials when diagnosing living patients because Harvey is a slow-paced and harm-free environment with realistic symptoms and students wont be trying to learn in a rush.
The YVC Nursing Program plans to use Harvey for course work when the staff becomes more familiar with using his settings.
YVC also wants to offer other medical schools and local hospitals to come practice with Harvey, but have not reached out to them to make anything official just yet.
Hatch tells me students can reserve study time and some teachers can bring Harvey into the classroom if they want to use him until more training is completed and he is integrated into coursework.
