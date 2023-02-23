YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley College Drama Department is asking students and community members to submit original short play scripts for the annual Festival of New Works. Plays will be performed by students during the festival as an opportunity to showcase local work.
Submit original scripts that are not longer than 15 pages and have no more than five characters before March 10 to be considered. Email the script to either rpritchard@yvcc.edu or abickley@yvcc.edu with the Drama Department.
The Festival of New Works will be held April 20 through 22. Auditions will be between March 30 and April 2, followed by rehearsals from April 3 through 19. The YVC Director of Drama, Alicia Bickley, said the festival gives students and community members an opportunity to start and complete the process as a playwright, director, actor or a combination of those.
“Promoting student work is at the heart of everything we do in our department, and we have discovered over time that one of the best ways to accomplish this goal is through the New Works series,” said Bickley. “Through writing their own plays and collaborating with student directors and actors, or even community and faculty directors and actors to workshop these plays, students [and community members] have the unique opportunity to craft a play from the page all the way to the stage.”
