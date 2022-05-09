Yakima Valley College names George Allan, of Allan Brothers Fruit, as 2022's Distinguished Alumnus

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley College’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award went to George Allan, a former owner and current board member of Allan Brothers Fruit in Naches.
YVC awards an alumnus each year who attended for at least three quarters, earned at least 45 credits and distinguished themselves positively. The Distinguished Alumnus recipient is chosen by the President’s Office after nominations from staff, community and faculty.
Allan went to YVC before transferring to Washington State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s in agricultural economics. He says he learned the skills needed to succeed in business while at YVC. He and his brother bought an orchard in his first year at YVC.
While the Allan family has been in the fruit industry for some time, the leadership from the last two generations has introduced better fruit, bigger facilities and new ventures.
Allan has served on numerous boards, including the Washington State Horticulture Association, the Washington State Apple Commission, the US Apple Association, NORTHWEST Horticulture Council, Memorial Hospital and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.
Additionally, Allan was a Gleed Fire Department volunteer for nearly 30 years, the Southwest Yakima Rotary for over 30 and a Wesley United Methodist Church trustee.
“The fruit industry has for many years been viewed as a leader in Washington State,” said Allan. “Back in the early 1910s leaders saw the value and need of bringing groups together. From this work many organizations were created. It was enjoyable to be connected with others in the industry.”
Allan also donated land to Naches for a new elementary school, fire station and baseball fields. He fundraises for numerous other causes, including the Cottage in the Meadow for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Allan will receive the award during YVC’s commencement ceremony on June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.