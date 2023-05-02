YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Valley College is hosting multiple Express Enrollment Days to help community members of all ages continue their education.
According to a press release, the events will take place on both the Yakima and Grandview campuses and offer one-on-one assistance with the application process, financial aid, placement tests, and academic pathways.New and continuing YVC students are welcome to participate, and no appointment is necessary.
The family-friendly events provide a great opportunity for anyone interested in starting their college plans, according to Marc Coomer, dean of College and Career Readiness and YVC's Grandview Campus.
Express Enrollment Days — Yakima Campus (S. 16th Ave & Nob Hill Blvd)
- June 22 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8)
- July 20 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8)
- August 3 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8)
Express Enrollment Days – Grandview Campus (500 W. Main Street)
- June 21 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)
- July 19 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)
- August 2 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)
What to Bring to Express Enrollment?
New first-time students and recent high school graduates should bring:
- Test scores (SAT or ACT)
- High school transcript
- Transcripts showing any college credit for Running Start or other programs
Transfer students from another college should bring:
- College transcript(s), official transcripts from another college must be brought sealed
- Placement scores from a previous college, if possible
Students interested in starting classes this fall should have their applications completed by August 7.
