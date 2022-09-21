YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College has partnered with multiple regional school districts to offer a Step up to College Program to help people ages 16-20 who are not on a path to graduate still earn their diploma or GED. People who have dropped out of school or are short on credits for graduation can enroll in the program to earn credit at no cost.
YVC partnered with the Grandview, Mabton, Ellensburg, Kittitas and Stevenson-Carson school districts to offer the program. Students can enroll in the program at YVC’s Yakima or Grandview campus, or at a Learning Center in Ellensburg, Toppenish or Sunnyside.
After applying to the Step up to College Program, the student will have to be approved by their school district and YVC.
YVC also has an option for people ages 21 and older, called YVC High School 21+. It builds on previous achievement by adding high school credit based on their prior knowledge, training and work experience. Tuition for the program is $25 per quarter.
