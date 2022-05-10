YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Valley College Allied Health Technology Department announced it is offering a new Sterile Processing Technician Certificate starting Fall 2022, in response to the rising need for health care workers.
Sterile processing technicians are in charge of taking care of and processing medical devices, surgical equipment, patient care items and other instruments. Average annual wages are above $41,000.
The certificate will be the only sterile processing program in the Yakima Valley, according to surgical technology program coordinator Libby McRae. The 19-credit certificate features a state-of-the-art simulated sterile processing department, a clinical externship and online classes.
“Sterile processing is a career pathway that offers steady employment with strong job growth projected,” said McRae. “Students will be able to prepare for exciting careers as an integral member of the healthcare team in sterile processing or materials management departments of hospitals and surgery centers.”
After the program, graduates will have to pass the National Certified Registered Central Service Technician Examination.
Up to ten students will be accepted into the program every fall. Applications are open May 1 through August 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.