YAKIMA, WA - According to Northwest Harvest 1 in 10 Washingtonians consistently struggle with hunger, that's why Yakima Valley College wanted to offer their students and staff a solution.
YVC created a community pantry for their students and staff, and they say the initial process of it has been going on for a while now.
"We started this in 2019, the fall of 2019 and then COVID hit and the campus closed during spring break of 2020 and we were slated to open in spring quarter, so that didn't happen," said Laura Yolo, Manager for Student Life & Government at Yakima Valley College. "When we came back to campus in January this was our number one priority, it's the student's number one thing they wanted to see was the food pantry finally taking fruition."
YVC student government is trying to encourage people to come to the pantry if they need help.
"Food insecurity is normal, a lot of people deal with it, it's not strange, it doesn't show who you are as a person," said Aisha Awan, lead ambassador for the student government at Yakima Valley College. "It's just everyone struggles sometimes and we sometimes need a little help and so we're here to help."
The community pantry first got started with money from the student government as well as donations from the faculty union, since then many community members have donated money and supplies to help keep it in stock.
"There's so many people who are facing food insecurities here. Students who are having to do all this on their own, living on their own and they can't support themselves" said Awan. "So it was really necessary so that they can be able to get food easily."
ASYVC Community Pantry offers many different items like things like baby diapers, feminine products, and nonperishable items that people can use for their entire family.
"Almost all of the students who have come have been younger parents who have really been thankful for the diapers and the other baby supplies and hygiene products that they can't typically get at other food pantries in the community," said Yolo.
Food insecurity hits close to home for Aisha Awan.
"Actually when I was younger my mom and I struggled a lot after my parents split up and we has to go to food pantries all the time and I remember seeing her struggle to have time to go after work and it's just heartbreaking to know you can't do anything in that situation," said Awan. "It's really nice to know now that I have all these resources and all these people who are also willing to help that I can help as well."
Laura Yolo said that one of YVC coaches for one of their athletic teams has stopped by the community pantry a few times to bring some groceries to athletes who have COVID and can't leave their houses.
If you would like to donate non-perishable items you can go to YVC Yakima Campus at the HUB, building #9 on their campus map. They said you can also write a check to Yakima Valley College with a note specifically saying it is for the Community Pantry.